People Ain’t Isht: Bill HO’Reilly Reportedly Dropped Contributor After She Refused To Come To His Hotel Room

Bill O’Reilly Accused Of Being Womanizer, Fox Has Spent $13 Mill Settling Lawsuits Over Misconduct

Can’t say we’re surprised. Bill HO’Reilly has always struck us as a super creep, and over the weekend the NY Times reported as much, revealing his employer Fox News has paid five women $13 million to settle allegations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate conduct levied against him.

Since these women have already accepted settlements, so far it looks like none of them are speaking up — possibly because of gag orders associated with the payouts. BUT — today another former colleague of O’Reilly’s — a woman named Wendy Walsh has made claims she was punished for refusing to go back to the talk show host’s hotel room, the Washington Post just revealed.

During a news conference today, lawyer Lisa Bloom spelled out accusations by her client Wendy Walsh, once a regular guest on “The O’Reilly Factor.”

Bloom claims O’Reilly told Walsh he’d recommend her for a paid contributor role on Fox. According to Walsh, she and O’Reilly had dinner in 2013 in L.A., but after she declined an invitation to join him in his hotel room, his attitude changed and she was dropped from the show soon after.

Walsh says she’s speaking out now because she was told by a NY Times reporter that many of O’Reilly’s alleged victims have gag orders.

“Nobody can silence me because my voice is not for sale,” Walsh said. “Nobody can buy my voice.”

After the release of the NY Times report this weekend, O’Reilly said he’s “put to rest any controversies” to keep his kids from being embarrassed. In other words, he’s claiming that he’s just been trying to avoid smear campaigns.

Do you believe him?

