Preciousness: Fetty And Masika Come Together To Celebrate Khari Barbie’s First Birthday

My girl on her day 💙 happiest 1st birthday to the love of my life @kharibarbie A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap Celebrate Daughter Khari’s First Birthday

Looks like the drama cooled off for these two…at least for a moment.

Fetty Wap and Masika were able to put their on-again, off-again differences aside for their daughter’s special occasion.

Yes, the baby that kicked off a mountain of drama between Masika, Fetty, and most recently Alexis Sky turned one over the weekend, and her parents had no problem getting together to celebrate her big day.

Khari brought em out today. Thank you to all the friends and family who came out today to celebrate our Princess's 1st birthday. Today was literally a page out of a dream thanks to @twotheteepartyplanning. So many great pictures and memories that will last a lifetime. ♥️ A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

