Preciousness: Fetty And Masika Come Together To Celebrate Khari Barbie’s First Birthday
- By Bossip Staff
Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap Celebrate Daughter Khari’s First Birthday
Looks like the drama cooled off for these two…at least for a moment.
Fetty Wap and Masika were able to put their on-again, off-again differences aside for their daughter’s special occasion.
Yes, the baby that kicked off a mountain of drama between Masika, Fetty, and most recently Alexis Sky turned one over the weekend, and her parents had no problem getting together to celebrate her big day.
