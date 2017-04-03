Preciousness: Fetty And Masika Come Together To Celebrate Khari Barbie’s First Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

My girl on her day 💙 happiest 1st birthday to the love of my life @kharibarbie

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap Celebrate Daughter Khari’s First Birthday

Looks like the drama cooled off for these two…at least for a moment.

Fetty Wap and Masika were able to put their on-again, off-again differences aside for their daughter’s special occasion.

Yes, the baby that kicked off a mountain of drama between Masika, Fetty, and most recently Alexis Sky turned one over the weekend, and her parents had no problem getting together to celebrate her big day.

Hit the flip for more of Fetty, Masika, and Khari’s big day together….

Instagram

#FettyWap, #Masika, and #KhariBarbie pose at #Khari's first birthday party 🎈

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Our family may look a little different but don't get it twisted… 💯

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

#PressPlay: #BabyKhari wasn't about to let that cake hit her via: @zellswag

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Let them eat cake… #KB1stBDay

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

Chocolate covered @dolcegabbana 😩 Captured by @kennethwynn_

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Celebrity Seeds, For Your Information, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus