Jhene Aiko Hits The Red Carpet And Gets Lusty For Her Boo Big Sean
Jhene Aiko Spotted In LA
Damn, Jhene!
Jhene Aiko was spotted on the red carpet at the Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The fresh-faced crooner rocked a mauve number with her shoulder showing and long flowing box braids.
And it seems that she was certainly feeling her look as well, as she commented on her own pics on TheShadeRoom.
Too funny. Of course, noticeably absent was her boo Big Sean, as he’s currently o tour duties and unable to be with his partner in crime for her many appearances. But let Jhene tell it…she’s counting down the days till she gets a chance to have some…um…private personal time with her man once his obligations are over.
Naturally, Sean is looking forward to it too.
Hit the flip for more of Jhene’s red carpet look…
Splash/JayOhhh – REVOLT