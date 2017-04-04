Florida Police Tell Concerned Friend To “Stop Calling 911” Hours Before Woman’s Boyfriend Murders Her And Her Son

Police Tell Concerned Citizen To Stop Calling Them Hours Before Murder

Remember the brutal Florida AK-47 attack we told you about last week?

As it turns out, law enforcement had more than a heads up that something foul had potential to happen at the hands of 31-year-old Allen Cashe hours before it occurred.

As we stated before, police had already been to the scene around 3:30 am, while Cashe and his girlfriend LaTina Herring were arguing on the front lawn over a set of house keys she refused to give back to him. However, cops felt that they had no reason to arrest Cashe at the time.

However, according to KTLA, cops also told one of LaTina’s distraught friends or neighbors to stop ringing them up about the incident, just hours before he returned to the scene with the AK-47.

Police admit that bodycam footage caught an officer speaking to a third-party individual who had called the police asking for a welfare check for LaTina as the argument was occurring. The officer can be heard telling the individual to “Stop calling 911 to make accusations you don’t know about.”

Clearly he or she knew SOMETHING, because Cashe returned later, murdered Herring and one of her sons, injured her other son and her father, and shot two additional innocent, unaffiliated bystanders in other parts of the neighborhood.

Of course, police say the statement was “taken out of context.” SMH.