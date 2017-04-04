History Of Abuse: Mel B Details A Decade Of Stephan Belafonte’s Violent Beat Downs And Threesome Sex Extortion

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Mel B Details A Decade Of Physical Abuse And Extortion From Stephan Belafonte WOW! We definitely didn’t see this coming! We previously reported that Mel B and Stephan Belafonte were getting divorced because of their “fast and loose” sex practices with other women, but now it appears that the freaky trysts were just one part of the issue. According to TMZ, Mel B claims that Stephan was not only violent and physically abusive, but he used video recordings of those threesomes to extort Mel into staying with him. Yesterday Mel obtained a restraining order to keep Stephan away from her and their children as she fears that their lives are in jeopardy. She says the Stephan has a gun at their home which is a violation because of his prior incident of domestic violence with a past girlfriend. Mel also details a LONG list of disturbing allegations. Flip the page to see the hell she’s been living in for the past decade. Image via WENN

In November 2007 Mel claims that Stephan put his hands around her throat and choked her out and slammed her repeatedly on the hardwood floors after her “Dancing With The Stars” finale. She says he would do violence to her when she achieved success, “he beat me down to let me know he was in charge.”

July 2012, during a time when Mel set to tape an “X Factor” segment with Usher, Stephan allegedly punched her in the mouth with a closed fist and split her lip wide open. When asked how she could do her job with the injury Belafonte replied: “should have thought about that before you decided to flirt and f**k Usher”

August 2012, after performing in London, Mel says she was again struck with a closed fist and dragged so badly on the carpet that she got severely burned. Afterwards Mel says Stephan forced her to tweet out that she injured herself by running and falling in her 7″ Louboutin heels.

Mel says that Stephan got their nanny pregnant and wanted all three of them to continue to live together with the baby. Stephan was paying the woman $300,000 of Mel’s money and eventually forced the nanny to get an abortion.

In 2014 Mel says she was overcome with “emotional and physical exhaustion” and attempted to take an entire bottle of Asprin, after she eventually decided to call 999 (911 in Europe), and he blocked her and told her to “die b!t¢h!”

Mel says Stephan would force her to “participate in sexual intercourse with him and random women”. Then he would secretly record the trysts and threaten to leak them if she ever tried to leave him. On the last page, see what Stephan has to say about all these allegations against him…

