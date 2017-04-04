BlackGirlMagic New Jersey Teen Accepted Into All 8 Ivy League Schools



Congratulations!

Ifeoma White-Thorpe Accepted Into All 8 Ivy Leagues

A New Jersey high school senior is making national headlines for her huge accomplishment. Ifeoma White-Thorpe is proudly announcing that she’s been accepted to ALL eight Ivy Leagues as well as Stanford University.

According to Ifeoma, she decided to “shoot her shot” at the top schools—and it just so happened to work out in the brilliant teen’s favor.

“Harvard, Yale, Columbia, UPenn, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Princeton and Stanford,” said Ifeoma to WABC. “I want to go into global health and study biology and so many of them have great research facilities, so I was like, I might as well just shoot my shot and apply,” Ifeoma said.

A scholar at Morris-Hills highschool, Ifeoma is also the Student Government President and has aced all her AP classes.

She also added that she’s waiting on one of the schools to “throw her some money” via a merit-based scholarship.

“Shout out to all of those schools, please give me something,” said Ifeoma.

Congrats to this black girl magic maker!

ABC 7/WABC, Daderot, Wiki Commons