Pedo-Files: Cali Man Popped For Kidnapping, Raping And Carving His Name In Leg Of 13-Year-Old

California Man Caught By Police After Calling Them When Girl He Kidnapped Jumped From Truck

This guy epitomizes “People Ain’t Isht” but apparently he has isht for brains too… We say that because the man you’re looking at, 50-year-old Timothy Marble, was arrested in Bodega Bay, CA when he called police to report the girl he’d allegedly kidnapped had jumped from the truck he was driving her in, and run away.

After police arrived at the scene, the girl came out from the bushes where she was hiding to tell officers Marble had raped her. Police at the scene were also able to make out where his name had been scratched into her leg with a knife.

Marble has been charged with several counts of sexual acts with a minor, kidnapping and child abuse. He’s being held in Sonoma County Jail without bail.

SMH. That poor girl. We pray she’s able to recover from this terrible incident. As for Marble — we hope he never gets out.

SplashNews