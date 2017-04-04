Third Black Employee Joins Lawsuit Against Fox News, Says Boss “Didn’t Want To Be Around Black People”

Another Black Fox News Employee Steps Forward To Shed Light On Racism, Discrimination At Network

The isht is really starting to pile up now… On the heels of three major sponsors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and BMW, pulling campaigns from “The O’Reilly Factor” as a result of the NY Times exposé of how the network bailed out Bill HO’Reilly repeatedly by paying settlements to avoid the host being scandalized by sexual harrassment lawsuits and other allegations of inappropriate conduct with women, there’s also mounting evidence in a separate lawsuit claiming several black employees faced racial discrimination at the network. That lawsuit was filed last week by two black women who say the network engaged in “top-down” racial harassment in their payroll department, with comptroller Judy Slater constantly rattling off racial commentary about blacks, Chinese people, Indians and Mexicans. These women are now joined by Monica Douglas, who is a Fox News manager for credit collectors.

According to NY Daily News reports, Douglas making allegations that Slater subjected her to racist comments for years, along with ridiculing her status as a breast cancer survivor. Douglas claims Fox execs knew about Slater’s comments and also ignored them.

According to the amended court filing, Slater expressed “an unwillingness to even be near black people.” She complained about Douglas having “black eyes” and not resembling the “Aryan race,” and called Douglas’ neighborhood in Brooklyn “the murder capital of the world.” The suit says Slater also constantly mocked Douglas for being a breast cancer survivor, calling her “cancer girl,” “boob girl” and “the one-boobed girl.” She allegedly once told Douglas, “Your boobs look like they are different sizes — oh, that’s right, you only have one boob.” She also allegedly complained that Douglas was “high maintenance” and “increasing everyone’s healthcare premiums” with her cancer treatment. Court papers say Slater warned Douglas to not even try reporting her, saying, “Don’t bother going to HR…I am HR.”

According to the filing, Douglas went to Fox’s general counsel Dianne Brandi about Slater’s behavior as early as 2014 but “nothing was done.”

Slater was only fired from the network last month and a statement was issued claiming that the station takes such complaints “very seriously” and they “took the appropriate action in investigating and firing Ms. Slater within two weeks of this being brought to our attention.”

Blank stare. 2014 and two weeks doesn’t add up.

What does add up is Douglas’ claim that Brandi believed Slater was not racist and that she “knew too much to be fired.” The “knew too much” part is allegedly about Fox News’ former chairmen Roger Ailes, who resigned last year after an internal investigation over years of sexual harrassment allegations. Ailes is currently facing a $30 million lawsuit from former employee Andrea Tantaros who’s said Ailes ran Fox News like “a sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult.”

Go figure. Is anyone surprised?

Meanwhile there’s also a federal investigation into whether Fox has been hiding the sexual harassment settlements from investors.

Looks like Faux News is finally going DOWN…