Athletes & Hoes: Ex-Oklahoma Baller Popped For Pimpin’ Prostitute Pom-Pom Pushin’ Cheerleader

Former OU Football Player Arrested For Prostituting Former Cheerleader

OKCFox is reporting that former University of Oklahoma football player has been arrested for pimping out a former school cheerleader.

Lawerence Moore and Michal Madison Parker were both handcuffed in a sting operation after an undercover cop responded to her slore-y backpage ad.

Once at the room, Parker allegedly offered sex to the undercover officer in exchange for $200. Vice detectives then entered the room and attempted to take Parker into custody. The affidavit alleges that Parker tossed several cell phones into the toilet before being arrested. Detectives then searched the room and allegedly found burnt marijuana and a green substance believed to be codeine. Jail calls and social media conversations led officers to believe that Lawrence “LJ” Moore, 22, was reportedly involved in prostituting Parker. Officers arrested Moore as he later arrived at the hotel to pick up Parker’s vehicle.

Moore played cornerback for Oklahoma in 2013 before leaving school, Micah was a cheerleader that same year. Want a cherry on top? Micah’s mom is the cheerleader’s head coach.

Image via Oklahoma County Jail