Poor Dat: Allegedly Pervy Bill O’Reilly Loses Advertisement From 10 Companies Over Sex Harassment Scandal

10 Advertisers Pull Ads From O’Reilly Factor Due To Sexual Harassment Suit

The downward spiral of Faux News’ biggest blowhard is pretty entertaining to watch.

CNN is reporting that in the wake of Bill O’Reilly reaching a $13 million settlement with 5 women who have accused him of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, 10 companies have pulled their advertising from his show:

Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW of North America, Constant Contact, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, UNTUCKit, Allstate, T. Rowe Price, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi are pulling ads from “The O’Reilly Factor” after a report about five settlements with women who alleged sexual harassment or verbal abuse by O’Reilly. The decisions signal the potential of financial damage for “The O’Reilly Factor,” the most popular show on cable news, and its network, Fox News.

The report states that between 2014 and 2016, The O’Reilly Factor generated $446 million in ad sales. 10 companies refusing to spend that money in 2017 will put a major dent in that sum.

You hear that? That’s CNN and MSNBC cracking the f**k up.

Image via Splash