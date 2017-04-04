Happy Anniversary, Shawn: Beyoncé Shares Short Film Celebrating 9 Years Of Marriage To Jay Z

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

Beyoncé Wishes Jay Z A Happy 9th Anniversary Via “Die For You” Short Film

Today, 4/4/2017 marks the 9th year that Beyoncé Gisele Knowles-Carter and Shawn Corey Carter have been husband and wife.

The ever-ethereal King Bey took to Instagram to share some poetic words and a short film/song entitled “Die With You”.

Probably should have warned the Stans to get some kleenex first…

