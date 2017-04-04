Sweet Black Love: Kandi & Todd Celebrate 3 Years Of Matrimony-dom

Sweet black love…

Todd and Kandi Celebrate Their 3-Year Wedding Anniversary

Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss are celebrating three blissful years of marriage. On April 4, 2014 the happy couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at Atlanta’s Le Fais Do-Do for a “Coming To America” themed celebration.

“4-4-14 Was one of the best days of my life! I married @todd167 the love of my life. Since then life has just gotten better & I feel so blessed!” wrote Kandi on IG.

"4-4-14 Was one of the best days of my life! I married @todd167 the love of my life. Since then life has just gotten better & I feel so blessed! I love you babe! We made it to our 3yr anniversary & im looking forward to the next 30!!!"

Todd also echoed Kandi’s statement on his own page.

“The one you pray with is the one you stay with!” wrote Todd.

300 guests were in attendance at the Tucker’s nuptials, and Kandi emerged from behind a wall of ostrich-feather fans in a custom-made $20,000 Reco Chapple gown.

Kandi’s bridesmaids included Tiny, Fantasia, Rasheeda Frost, and her now ex-bestie Phaedra Parks. Apollo Nida was a groomsman as well.

4-4-14 ❤️ A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Congrats to the Tuckers on three years of marriage!



