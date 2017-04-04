Are You Feeling This? Tinashe Flaunts Slender Thigh Meat In Denim Chaps Get Up

Tell me that you still got the flame for me 🔥 A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Are You Feeling Tinashe’s Denim Chaps Get Up?

Singer Tinashe was spotted outside of a charity event yesterday in Los Angeles, flossing a pair chaps that showed off her petite cupcakes. The pop star performed at the Staples Center for a fundraising concert benefiting The ACLU in the denim get up. She’s never been one to a shy away from showing a little booty meat. she finished off the look with a pair of crispy white puma sneakers,

What do you think about her look?

