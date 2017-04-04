Swirl On The Beach: “Sleepy Hollow” Banger Spotted On Romantic Mexican Vacay With Her Boo Thang

Lyndie Greenwood Vacations In Cabo With Boyfriend Ben Jamieson

Spring Break is upon us and it appears that even the Hollywood set are taking their breaks!

Celebrating the action-packed Season Four finale of “Sleepy Hollow,” actress Lyndie Greenwood spent a romantic week in the luxurious Imperial Suite at Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos. Lyndie cozied up to her boyfriend Ben Jamieson in their two-bedroom villa with it’s own pool, backyard, firepit and private beach. They even enjoyed a special dinner prepared by the resort’s Executive Chef Gerardo Rivera from the comfort of their villa’s firepit. Muy romántico!

The lovebirds went snorkeling at the resort and engaged in some off-site fun with Wild Canyon Adventure, where they zip-lined, bungee jumped, went ATV riding, and rode Wild Cabo’s Buccaneer Queen pirate ship around the bay. The pair also partied in Cabo San Lucas at hotspots Crush Nightspot and the Havana Club.

Photo Credit: Enrique Morales