Exclusive: Mel B: Ex-Stephan Called Me A “Fu****g Monkey” In Front Of Our Kids!!

Former Spice Girl Said She Went Through Hell With Marriage To Convicted Batterer Stephan Belafonte

Mel B said her estranged husband Stephan Belafonte was a physically abusive controlling conman who referred to her as a “f**king monkey” and berated her in front of their children.

The singer and reality show judge lifted the lid on the nightmare she allegedly endured during her decade long relationship with the producer, father of her daughter Madison, five.

In a bombshell declaration, obtained by BOSSIP, the “If You Wanna Be My Lover” singer said Stephan was initially sweet and helpful when they first got together. But after their quickie Las Vegas wedding following two months of dating, Mel B said the beatings, put downs and infidelity began.

The singer said her husband conned her from the start, claiming his last name was Belafonte and he was the son of legendary actor and activist Harry Belafonte. But in reality, his last name is Stansbury, and he isn’t related to the real Belafonte.

Mel B – born Melanie Brown – said Stephan would call her a “derelict” and a “fu**ing monkey,” failed to get a steady job during their years together, made her support the entire family and controlled every aspect of her career.

She said Stephan – who has racked up convictions for burglary, assault, domestic violence, computer crimes and beating a bird to death with a brick – stole millions from her, including $325,000 in child support payments for his first born and $300,000 to his 20-year-old nanny turned mistress, whom he referred to as his “ride or die bi**h,” court papers state.