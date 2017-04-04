Stirs Tea* Here’s What Jordan Peele’s Wife Thought About ‘Get Out’

Damn girl.🎯 A post shared by Jordan Peele (@jordanpeele) on Jan 26, 2015 at 8:38am PST

Pure comedy!

Chelsea Peretti Reacts To “Get Out”

It’s no secret that we’re not only BIG fans of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” but his funny azz comedienne wife Chelsea Peretti…

wow we both hold my waist #vdaytbt A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

so when we saw Chelsea hilariously react to the film today we just had to post it.

When a silly fan asked the 39-year-old “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star her take on Peele’s horror/race flick/masterpiece…

Just saw #getout and it was AMAZING but did make me wonder what @chelseaperetti family thought about it when they saw it 😂

the forever quirky, salty oatmeal hating actress had the best response;

we all cried for weeks we were so hurt to see our family secrets exposed in this documentary https://t.co/b95KZ4ldxk — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) April 4, 2017

What sunken place???

When Chelsea’s not stirring tea to keep her funny black man in place (joking), she carries his seed. Chelsea and Peele are expecting their first child after eloping last April.



And in case you were wondering, “Get Out” is STILL flourishing. The film’s said to have crossed the $150 million mark and is the highest grossing “feature debut for a writer/director of an original screenplay.

What do YOU think about Chelsea Peretti’s take on “Get Out”???

