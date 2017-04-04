Rick Ross Reaches Plea Deal In Kidnapping Case, Charges To Be Completely Erased From His Record

Rick Ross Gets Charges Erased In Kidnapping Plea Deal

Rick Ross finally had his day in court on Tuesday over the kidnapping, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery among other charges in association with that incident where he allegedly held his groundskeeper captive on his property just outside Atlanta back in 2015. If you’ll recall, the man accused Rick of forcing him into a guesthouse at gunpoint and pistol-whipping him.

But it looks like Ricky dodged a bullet in this trial.

According to TMZ, Ross pled no contest to one count of felony aggravated assault, while all other felony charges were dropped. As such, the judge sentenced Ricky to time already served in jail — he spent a week behind bars after his initial arrest — and a $10,000 fine.

But after that, he’s wiped clean. The judge sentenced him as a first-time felony offender, so after he drops that cash off at the courthouse later on tonight, the conviction is totally erased from his record.

Welp. We wonder how the gardener feels about this outcome…

Fayette County/Splash