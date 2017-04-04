Floyd Mayweather Goes OFF On Cheer Competition Judges Afte Daughter’s Comes In Second [Video]

Apparently, Floyd Mayweather’s 12-year-old daughter’s cheer team won second place in a competition over the weekend…and he was NOT having it.

We’re guessing the champ only wants winners in his family, because he got so irate that he hopped in everyone’s face on the sidelines, even reminding them “who funds the program” while insisting that the girls were cheated by the judges.

Such a sports dad. SMH.

YouTube/TMZ