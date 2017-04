#TSRProposals: Man found out his girl was cheating so he brings a little extra assistance for his proposal … pretty sure she quit her job after that šŸ˜©šŸ˜©šŸ˜© #PettyWap #HerCoWorkersAintSh*t šŸ˜‚šŸ˜‚ A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

A young lady thought she was about to live happily ever after with her main dude…until a very familiar face popped in to help the brother out.

YIKES. Well, she certainly got a surprise that day!

We wonder if she bothered to finish her shift…

