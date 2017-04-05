Pepsi And Kendall Jenner Are Getting Dragged For Thinking Soda Can Stop Cops From Shooting Your Black A$$
- By Bossip Staff
Trash Pepsi Commercial Gets Slandered
Well this is garbage. The good folks at Pepsi partnered up with Kendall Jennerdashian to make the most ridiculous commercial of all time. The premise is simple: Kendall wanted to take a break from being so damn beautiful so she took off her makeup and made a difference.
So she walked right up to a fake a$$ Black Lives Matter march, handed a cop a Pepsi and the cop said “y’know, maybe I won’t tear gas these minorities to high hell and back.” And all was good with the world. Of course, this is getting some…pushback if you will.
Okay, this is getting killed. Destroyed. Crucified. And rightfully so. Take a look.