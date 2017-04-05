Pepsi And Kendall Jenner Are Getting Dragged For Thinking Soda Can Stop Cops From Shooting Your Black A$$

Trash Pepsi Commercial Gets Slandered

Well this is garbage. The good folks at Pepsi partnered up with Kendall Jennerdashian to make the most ridiculous commercial of all time. The premise is simple: Kendall wanted to take a break from being so damn beautiful so she took off her makeup and made a difference.

Kendall Jenner gives a Pepsi to a cop and rids the world of -isms. Y'all can go somewhere with this tone-deaf, shallow and over-produced ad. pic.twitter.com/CEr4cAw3Ld — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 4, 2017

So she walked right up to a fake a$$ Black Lives Matter march, handed a cop a Pepsi and the cop said “y’know, maybe I won’t tear gas these minorities to high hell and back.” And all was good with the world. Of course, this is getting some…pushback if you will.

Me: I'll have a Coke please. Waitress: Is Pepsi OK? Me: pic.twitter.com/XFizl9x826 — bobby digital (@robtruglia) April 5, 2017

Okay, this is getting killed. Destroyed. Crucified. And rightfully so. Take a look.