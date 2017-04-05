Meet The Booms: Super Director Benny Boom & His Beautiful Family Are GOALS

Game-changing All Eyez On Me director Benny Boom and his gorgeous wife Ravyn are melting Instagram with their beautiful family that’s almost too perfect to be real. Life GOALS? Absolutely, and yet another reminder that family is EVERYTHING.

Hit the flip to the meet the beautiful Booms.

family photo fail ✔️

The way you love them makes me feel that much more loved by you… Happy Father's Day @boomlife

Bood up with @ravynlotito #BETAwards2016

😍 #daddycuddles #armpillow #thestrongestarmsdothegentlestthings

❤️😘

    They get to laugh, I get to nap. #winwin #expensivenap 🐼

    Happy 3rd to my princess @ravynlotito we did good! #jia3rdbday

    This happened last night and it was the cutest thing ever.

    smiles for Jordan's game day 😊😊🏀🏀

    Kitties for the weekend 🐱 #girlsaregreat

    Summer in LA…NYC wherever we go

    #sistersister #shakingupthefamilytree #siblingsynchronicity

    Its about the Journey

