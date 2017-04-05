Meet The Booms: Super Director Benny Boom & His Beautiful Family Are GOALS
Benny Boom’s Gorgeous Family Is GOALS
Game-changing All Eyez On Me director Benny Boom and his gorgeous wife Ravyn are melting Instagram with their beautiful family that’s almost too perfect to be real. Life GOALS? Absolutely, and yet another reminder that family is EVERYTHING.
Hit the flip to the meet the beautiful Booms.
Continue Slideshow
My kids invaded my shoot yesterday and refused to leave until they got this pic. 😂 Thanks @nickiminaj for making my little ones Happy. Shout out to @future @groundwurkstudios on the move @repostapp ・・・ So the lil mean one was conceived in Trinidad when her father Benny shot a video of mine. He shot our video last night and brought them by to say hi to me. This pic look like we wasting her time and she was RED to go! 😂She was supposed to rap super bass for me but got shy😩. 😍🇹🇹