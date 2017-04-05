Argentinian Woman Lures Sugar Daddy Into Freaky Game, Then Stabs Him 24 Times And Robs His Home

Woman Stabs Sugar Daddy To Death In Argentina

This seems…counterproductive.

A 34-year-old Argentinian woman stabbed her 62-year-old sugar daddy to death back in 2014, and now faces life in prison.

According to MailOnline, Paula Romano reportedly texted her boyfriend Julio Cesar Vittoria, telling him that she planned to tie him up and that he should be “ready for a party.”

Once Julio arrived, Paula lured Romano into a sex game, stripping him naked and tying his hands and neck up in rope. Once he was bound, she stabbed him 24 times and stole nearly $2,000 from him and fleeing the scene.

The two had been dating for nearly two years at the time. Julio was the owner of multiple businesses, and friends report that Paula had little interest in him beyond his bank account. Likewise, Julio was primarily in the union for the physical relationship.

After nearly 15 months on the road, authorities finally caught up with Paula, putting her behind bars for the rest of her life.

SMH. What was the point of her killing this man if he had no problem paying the bills?

