LHHATL Sierra Reacts To Messy Moriah Secretly Smashing Her Hubby

Sierra Gates Reacts To Moriah Lee’s Alleged Affair With Shooter

Remember when we told you that LHHATL newbie Moriah Lee revealed that she’s been secretly sleeping with her boss Sierra Gates’ husband?

“Shooter might be my boss’ husband, but he’s also my side piece. About 12 months ago, we crossed the line,” said Moriah.

@m0riahlee sis you really fucking your Bosses husband? 😭😭😭💀💀💀 #LHHATL A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Fights 🔥 (@thelovehiphopfights) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Even tho Moriah a homewrecker 💀 I still kinda like her ♀ I don't know why I just do 😭😭😭 #LHHATL A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Fights 🔥 (@thelovehiphopfights) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Well her boss is reacting to her husband Shooter’s alleged affair with Moriah. After Moriah shamelessly posted Kash Doll’s “For Everybody” side chick anthem as her mood…

Shhmood 🤑 A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀👑ProMo Agency CEO 〽️oriah👑 (@m0riahlee) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Sierra clapped back. “The whole Hood know you Boppin. That lil cash he throw your way. “Girl I Spend that everyday” #U4Everybody @kashdoll S***.”

Bye side chick!

This CAN’T be a real storyline, right????

Hit the flip for a word from shady Shooter.

