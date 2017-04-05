#LHHATL Sierra Reacts To Messy Moriah Secretly Smashing Her Hubby
Sierra Gates Reacts To Moriah Lee’s Alleged Affair With Shooter
Remember when we told you that LHHATL newbie Moriah Lee revealed that she’s been secretly sleeping with her boss Sierra Gates’ husband?
“Shooter might be my boss’ husband, but he’s also my side piece. About 12 months ago, we crossed the line,” said Moriah.
Well her boss is reacting to her husband Shooter’s alleged affair with Moriah. After Moriah shamelessly posted Kash Doll’s “For Everybody” side chick anthem as her mood…
Sierra clapped back. “The whole Hood know you Boppin. That lil cash he throw your way. “Girl I Spend that everyday” #U4Everybody @kashdoll S***.”
Bye side chick!
This CAN’T be a real storyline, right????
Hit the flip for a word from shady Shooter.
VH1,TheLoveHipHopFights
Shooter’s got a poignant message for everyone “talking bad about him.”
K.