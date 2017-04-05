Dey Know: ISIS Releases Their First Statement About “Idiot” Cheeto-In-Chief Trump

ISIS Releases Statement Calling Donald Trump An “Idiot”

We haven’t heard much from the Islamic terrorist group since the POTUS went from Black to orange.

But yesterday they released a 37-minute audio statement reacting to Trump’s condemnation of Muslims and the Islamic faith.

While it is not yet publicly available, according to NBCNews they specifically refer to Trump as an “idiot” and more:

The ISIS statement calls the United States “bankrupt” and says: “the sign of your elimination are now clearer to everyone, as the most clear of signs is that you are now ruled by a stupid idiot who does not know what Sham and Iraq are, or what Islam is, who continues to express his hatred and war against.” Other translations of the statement replaced “stupid idiot” with “riff raff” or “harebrained”

Normally we’d be in vehement disagreement with murderous terrorists who want to kill us, but in this case…we see no lies.

