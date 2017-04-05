Black History: Jordan Peele’s Swirly Scare Flick ‘Get Out’ Becomes Highest Grossing Directorial Debut Ever

‘Get Out’ Has Become The Highest Grossing Directorial Debut Of All Time

Get Out continues its dominance in the culture and at the box office. IGN is reporting that Jordan Peele’s socially-conscious horror film is breaking records that people never saw coming.

With current total sales of $150 million (according to Forbes), Get Out has become the highest-grossing writer-director debut film of all time surpassing The Blair Witch Project ($140 million) back in 1999.

Congratulations to Jordan Peele and the entire cast!

Images via IMDb