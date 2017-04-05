Real Hair Don’t Care: Gabrielle Union Rocks Her Curly Fro To Fast & Furious Premiere
We’ve shown you Gabrielle Union’s natural hair before but it’s pretty seldom that we see Gabrielle without her hair blown straight or in a long weave for a television role on even on a red carpet. She wore a natural style for the Birth Of A Nation premiere, but this may be the first time we’ve seen her with her curls down and out for a public appearance. So cute right! You likey?
Beautiful smiles from the natural girl. Gabrielle has plenty to smile about. The actress just announced a major collaboration with a HUGE brand.
WENN/Instagram
Congrats to Gabs on her new partnership with New York & Company!
How cute is she showing off her natural curls? We love it Gabs. Keep it up!