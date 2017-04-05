Real Hair Don’t Care: Gabrielle Union Rocks Her Curly Fro To Fast & Furious Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
Jumpsuits and Curls Oh My ❤

We’ve shown you Gabrielle Union’s natural hair before but it’s pretty seldom that we see Gabrielle without her hair blown straight or in a long weave for a television role on even on a red carpet. She wore a natural style for the Birth Of A Nation premiere, but this may be the first time we’ve seen her with her curls down and out for a public appearance. So cute right! You likey?

When @nyandcompany meets @flawlesshairday 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾❤️❤️❤️ @hairbywankaya did that!

Beautiful smiles from the natural girl. Gabrielle has plenty to smile about. The actress just announced a major collaboration with a HUGE brand.

It's a whole new game. Excited to announce my collab with #NYandCompany! Shop it in my bio!

Congrats to Gabs on her new partnership with New York & Company!

I rock rough and stuff… Playing around before the deep condition ❤ @flawlesshairday

How cute is she showing off her natural curls? We love it Gabs. Keep it up!

