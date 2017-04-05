Real Hair Don’t Care: Gabrielle Union Rocks Her Curly Fro To Fast & Furious Premiere

Jumpsuits and Curls Oh My ❤ A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

Gabrielle Union Rocks Curly Fro To Fast & Furious Premiere

We’ve shown you Gabrielle Union’s natural hair before but it’s pretty seldom that we see Gabrielle without her hair blown straight or in a long weave for a television role on even on a red carpet. She wore a natural style for the Birth Of A Nation premiere, but this may be the first time we’ve seen her with her curls down and out for a public appearance. So cute right! You likey?

When @nyandcompany meets @flawlesshairday 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾❤️❤️❤️ @hairbywankaya did that! A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Beautiful smiles from the natural girl. Gabrielle has plenty to smile about. The actress just announced a major collaboration with a HUGE brand.

WENN/Instagram