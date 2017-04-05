Britney Spears Flosses Her Taut And Toned Bawwwwdy For The Gram

Britney Spears Shares Workout Video

New bawwwwdy, who dis? Do y’all remember when Britney Spears got a little chunky? Since then the singer has had some embarrassing photoshop moments, but overall she’s been doing her thing in the gym so that she can flex onstage and rock a bikini in her down time.

Check out how she keeps that body tight:

Training keeps me motivated and inspired… but I'd rather be dancing 😉💃 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Brit was on the beach just a few weeks ago flossin’ that bawwwdy

TGIF ☀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

Get like her