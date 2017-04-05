Britney Spears Flosses Her Taut And Toned Bawwwwdy For The Gram

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Britney Spears Body

Britney Spears Shares Workout Video

New bawwwwdy, who dis? Do y’all remember when Britney Spears got a little chunky? Since then the singer has had some embarrassing photoshop moments, but overall she’s been doing her thing in the gym so that she can flex onstage and rock a bikini in her down time.

Check out how she keeps that body tight:

Training keeps me motivated and inspired… but I'd rather be dancing 😉💃

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Brit was on the beach just a few weeks ago flossin’ that bawwwdy

TGIF ☀️

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Get like her

Just another humble workout post 😜😜😜

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Categories: Bikini Body, For Your Viewing Pleasure, In White Folks News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus