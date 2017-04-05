Must Be Nice: Martin Lawrence Gave His Bride To Be A $500K Engagement Ring
Remember when we told you that Martin Lawrence is set to wed his girlfriend of several years Roberta Moradfar? Well the comedian is apparently so smitten by the nurse practitioner that he dropped a whopping $500,000 on her engagement ring.
According to TMZ, Martin worked for months with Iconic Jewels Beverly Hills to create a custom 5-carat emerald cut engagement ring. The customized ring also pays homage to Martin and Roberta’s sweet black love.
The band has Martin and Roberta’s initials spelled out in diamonds.
As previously reported, this will be his third marriage. He was reviously wed to Shamicka Lawrence from “Hollywood Exes” in 2010, but they split in 2012. Lawrence’s first wife was Patricia Southall (now Smith), a former Miss Virginia USA. They were married from 1995 to 1997. Southall went on to marry NFL pro Emmitt Smith.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Instagram/Splash News