Bae Of The Day: New WWE Women’s Champion Naomi Is Melanin Glory

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

WWE’s Naomi Is Glorious

In case you weren’t aware, WrestleMania was this past Sunday and it featured a gang of matches. Lost in the sauce is the fact that we had the first black woman in WWE history win a title at WrestleMania. Her name is Naomi and she’s bae.

💚

A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

Take a look at the melanin-y glory and those damn abs. Sheesh.

FEEL THE FRO #feeltheglow Friday makeup/photo by the talented @japanesefaces 😍

A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

#feeltheglow custom leggings from @goldsheepclothing 😏

A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

@jonathanfatu wants a bite of my pizza 🍕 🍕@goldsheepclothing 💪😜

A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

💚❤️

A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

    Continue Slideshow

    #feeltheglow #wwegrandforks

    A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

    Just chill and #feeltheglow

    A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

    #feeltheglow

    A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

    #feeltheglow feel the burn

    A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

    💪

    A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

    🍰by the pound😌

    A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

    Check out our new winter wonderland gallery on Wwe.com💚 #sdlive

    A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus