Bae Of The Day: New WWE Women’s Champion Naomi Is Melanin Glory

WWE’s Naomi Is Glorious

In case you weren’t aware, WrestleMania was this past Sunday and it featured a gang of matches. Lost in the sauce is the fact that we had the first black woman in WWE history win a title at WrestleMania. Her name is Naomi and she’s bae.

Take a look at the melanin-y glory and those damn abs. Sheesh.