Bae Of The Day: New WWE Women’s Champion Naomi Is Melanin Glory
- By Bossip Staff
WWE’s Naomi Is Glorious
In case you weren’t aware, WrestleMania was this past Sunday and it featured a gang of matches. Lost in the sauce is the fact that we had the first black woman in WWE history win a title at WrestleMania. Her name is Naomi and she’s bae.
Take a look at the melanin-y glory and those damn abs. Sheesh.
What a night 😌 winning the title in my hometown of Orlando Fl is something that seemed unattainable to me a yr ago but if you can dream it you can live it…i thank my friends fans and family for giving me the constant encouragement needed to fuel my spirit bc of you I didn't give up I am forever grateful #WrestleMania #feeltheglow