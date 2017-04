Troy Ave Dragged…Again

Troy Ave just can’t get right. When he’s not (ALLEGEDLY) firing shots into crowded clubs, he’s making an a$$ of himself by dissing rappers for being “weird” or when people commit suicide. Now, he’s ruffled more feathers by saying he’s the new Pac. Or did he?

Troy Ave: I'm the new Tupac Black Twitter and White Twitter….. pic.twitter.com/jvxS1MEuzo — Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonG30) April 5, 2017

Troy backed down from the comments on Breakfast Club but he’s definitely still catching a dragging. Yikes…