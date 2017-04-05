Strange Bedfellows: Norman Lear Insists Jimmie Walker Is Really Smashing Ann Coulter’s Becky Bones To Smithereens!

Norman Lear Revives Rumors About Jimmie Walker Dating Ann Coulter

They’re baaaaack! Those juicy rumors about the strangest swirl couple EVAR, Jimmie “JJ” Walker and Ann “Skeletor” Coulter have been revived by none other than renowned TV gawd Norman Lear, who dished about dining out with his wife and the pair during an Entertainment Weekly interview with Kenya Barris.

Asked by Barris about casting Walker as J.J. on Good Times, Lear said he knew the “role could make him a star,” before discussing Walker’s personal life. “I love him; he’s a wonderful guy, but I’ll tell you something about him that’ll astound you: He dates Ann Coulter,” Lear said. The news surprised Barris, who then listened as Lear explained he and his wife had dinner with Coulter and Walker. Lear added that Coulter turned out to be “a dreamy, delicious, sweet person.” “J.J. dates Ann Coulter!” said Barris. “You couldn’t write that! That’s fantastic!”

For the record, Coulter has been denying a relationship with Walker for YEARS now. She told MLH years ago that they were just friends.

How you gonna lead on a 94-year-old man like that?

WENN