Wait, What? Dangling Maid Falls Seven Stories While Her Employer Films The Whole Time 

These 21st century, third world employers…

Boss Watches Maid Fall 7 Stories So She Can Film Her

A maid in Kuwait was dangling off a ledge, holding on for dear life as her employer watches and taped the entire thing. Sounds bizarre, but the employer insists she was doing it to “prove” she wasn’t the one who pushed her. She THEN posted the video on social media, according to the U.K.’s Independent.

So you’re going to let gravity kill this young lady for likes???? There’s more to the story.

Apparently, the boss was the one who chased the Somali maid to the window ledge. The unnamed maid said “The lady put me in the bathroom and was about to kill me in the bathroom without anybody finding out, she would have thrown my body out like rubbish, so instead of staying there I went to save myself and then I fell,” she said, according to Middle East Eye.

Previously, the incident was reported as a suicide attempt. The woman crawled away with a broken leg and bloody nose. Smh, the incident raises questions over the treatment of domestic servants in Arab countries, where they are employed by many higher income families. Another bizarre fact: no one was charged in the incident.