Comedy Legends Rock April Fools Day Show In NYC

Arsenio Hall Heckled At The One Night Only Show

Comedy veterans from the past and present came together last weekend for a hilarious April Fools Day show.

The 19th annual show, hosted by NYC radio station 107.5 WBLS, brought big names like Tommy Davidson, Arnez J, Arsenio Hall and Sommore to the stage for the one night only event April 1 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

But some in the crowd didn’t go for Hall’s jokes, and he received a chorus of boos every time one of his jokes went down like a lead balloon. Sommore, the show’s host, tried to defend her peer to the audience: “He wasn’t out here bulls***tting,” she said. “He was working hard for y’all.”

Comedian Michael Blackson – under fire for allegedly cheating on his fiancé Georgia Reign – apparently put the scandal behind him with a series of self-deprecating jokes about infidelity, his appearance his bad luck with the ladies and his love of big girls.

“I cheat on my girl so much, I thought she was my side b**ch,” Blackson said to laughs.

The self-proclaimed “African King of Comedy” also poked fun at his complexion: “Every time I wear a wife beater, I look like a skunk! he joked. “And talking about when Black Lives Matter – mine should matter the most!”

Photos by Walik Goshorn