Shook Ones: Nicki Minaj Allegedly LOCKS DOWN Studio, Amps Up Security After Remy Ma Diss

Life after ShEther just got real for Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj Is Afraid Someone Is Out To Get Her After Rap Beef?

Although everything seems to be pink in Nicki’s world, the rapper is allegedly a nervous wreck when it comes to trusting her company. In the last few weeks, Nicki Minaj has attended international fashion shows, charted new singles and signed a modeling contract. But, according to a source at All HipHop, the rapper competing for her crown, is as paranoid as she is busy!

Here’s what they say about the paranoid pop star:

Nicki has been working out of a very popular studio lately, and she won’t eat or touch anything that’s been opened out of fear that someone may be trying to harm or poison her. Apparently the studio is so locked down that only the employees and engineers are the ones allowed to be there.

The source says that Nicki won’t have more than one person in the studio at a time, making work difficult for everyone, and causing each work day to be 15 hours long for the people there.

Does it sound like Nicki is particular about her snacks or truly afraid? Recently she posted an incident where she stopped a fan from filming her, with out noting why. We assume she was being cautious about footage leaking from an unreleased video.

