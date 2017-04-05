Slimmy Bew Bew: Mama June Reveals Her New Weight After Dropping Nearly 300 Pounds

Slimmy trimmy files…

Mama June Reveals Her New Weight

Mama June is revealing her new weight after dropping nearly 300 pounds. As previously reported “Slimmy Bew Bew” debuted her new baaaawdy on WE TV’s “From Not To Hot” after having $75,000 worth of surgery and training with Kenya Crooks, the “World’s Greatest Weight Loss Expert.”

Now she’s telling Entertainment Tonight that she’s down in the 160s from a whopping 460 pounds.

“I’m in the 160s. I’m probably four or five pounds off from being there,” June told ET’s Jennifer Peros. “I’ve been wanting it a long time. I’m always doing stuff for everybody else and never myself, so this is pretty much myself.”

She also shot new photos for PEOPLE Magazine and revealed that while she’s on a low-carb, low-sugar diet but still indulges in her favorite cheat meals that include Mexican, barbecue and Little Debbie jelly-filled pies.

Okay June!

For reference, this was Mama June in 2016…

and this week in New York.

What do YOU think about Mama June’s dramatic weight loss???

Splash News/PERRY HAGOPIAN/People