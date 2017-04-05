Better Had: Pepsi Announces They’re Pulling Their Headazz Kendall Jenner Ad 

Pepsi Pulls Kendall Jenner AD After Backlash

PepsiCo has apologized and pulled the controversial commercial that caused outrage on social media in the last 24 hours, Reuters reports. The ad trivialized issues surrounding racially motivated injustices happening nationally, in places like Baltimore, Ferguson and elsewhere. It stars reality star Kendall Jenner in what looks like a Party City wig, catering to cops at a fake protest. SMH.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding”, the company said in a statement. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout.”

Well, clearly you missed with flying colors, PepsiCo. When Reuters tried to reach out to reps for Kendall, no one responded. How convenient. Who thought it was a good idea to appropriate injustice anyway??