QWHITE The Occasion: Omarosa’s White House Coworkers Through Her A Bridal Shower

White House Staff Throws Omarosa Manigault A Bridal Shower

Although rumors swirled that she had to postpone her wedding due to death threats, things are looking up for the head of African-American Outreach for Cheeto Mussolini.

Omarosa took to Twitter to share photos from her super sweet White House bridal shower with white house staffers like potato salad-faced Kellyanne Conway.

So diverse!

That’s not all however. According to The Washington Post Omarosa was given another shower at a ritzy private residence.

Proving politics can be put aside for wedding bells, a bipartisan group of power friends threw the 43-year-old White House staffer a cherry blossom-theme bridal shower at a private residence near Rock Creek Park on Saturday. Over lobster and sushi, the former “Apprentice” star got to flash her massive 5-carat engagement ring among an impressive crowd of movers and shakers that included Beverly Perry, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s right-hand woman; Cleve Mesidor, a former Obama Commerce Department appointee; minister Marcia Dyson, wife of outspoken author slash pundit slash minister Michael Eric Dyson; and Monique Pressley, comedian Bill Cosby’s former lawyer (and also a minister).

As previously reported Uncle Tomasina’s set to wed Pastor John Newman later this month.

Good luck, brother!

