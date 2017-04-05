“Shut The F**k Up”: DJ Khaled’s Soon-To-Be Wife Has Had Enough Of His Snapchat Shenanigans [Video]

DJ Khaled Fiancée Curses Him Out For Being Loud While Asahd Sleeps

DJ Khaled may have the “keys”, but his fiancée Nicole Tuck knows when to lock s#!t down. Especially when their son Asahd is sleeping.

For the past few days Khaled has been walking around his house screaming “DID THE DRAKE VOCALS COME IN YETTT?!?!”.

Nicole doesn’t care and she does what a good wife is supposed to do when her husband is out of pocket, checks him…

Khaled’s got a real one.

Image via WENN