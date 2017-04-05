Seen On The Scene: Ludacris, Tyrese, Gabrielle Union And More At “Fate Of The Furious” Premiere

Ludacris And Tyrese Host Atlanta Screening Of 8th Fast & Furious Film

Ludacris held down hosting honors at the Atlanta screening of “The Fate Of The Furious” Tuesday night at SCAD theatre. This marks the 8th film in the successful “Fast & Furious” franchise. He was joined by his lovely wife Eudoxie, his daughter Karma and Eudoxie’s little sis Chrisella for the premiere.

Co-star Tyrese Gibson was also in attendance and helped Luda warm up the crowd before the movie rolled.

