Remember nasty azz Mary Beth Haglin? The teacher who turned to stripping and was on Dr. Phil blaming the student for being smart enough to dupe her out of her g-string? Well, she’s been ordered to stay away from the lad and he’s been showing up to her “job” at the local tittay bar. Crime Watch Daily is on-her-flat-azz, so she better watch her moves!

crimewatchdaily