Swirly Seed Pride: Yara Shahidi Posts Up With Her Family For Glamour 

Yara Shahidi Shares Precious Family Photos

Style is a family affair according to Yara Shahid in her recent Glamour spread. The Blackish star share precious family portraits with readers and gushed over her Iranian father. Her “Baba” details how he met her African American mother in the story.

“Baba” is Yara’s father, Afshin Shahidi, who left Iran for the U.S. when he was eight years old. In 1992, while working in Minneapolis as a director of photography, he spotted grad student Keri Salter at a local lounge. “She ended up stalking me,” Afshin, now 47, jokes. His wife confirms: “Did he tell you I stalked him? Because I stalked him.”

Keri Shahidi, her mother is also an actress and proud helicopter parent. Yara says her upbringing prepared her for her Role as Zoey Johnson.

“I’m lucky to have landed Black-ish,” she says, “because I’m quite literally blackish.”

How cute. Swipe left to see more of Yara and her beautiful swirled up family.