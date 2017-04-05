Walk O’ Shame: Embarrassed Kendall Jenner Hides Her Face From Paris Paparazzi Prodding About Pepsi [Video]

Kendall Jenner Hides Her Face In Shame When Paris Paps Ask About Pepsi Ad

Kendall Jenner’s soul is still smoldering after she took the biggest “L” of her career thus far by appearing that offensive and now defunct Pepsi ad.

Today she arrived in Paris where the paparazzi were ready to pounce and troll her with questions to get a response.

That’s right lil’ girl…run away.

Image via WENN