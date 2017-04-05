Suge Knight’s Ex-Wife Says She DID NOT Kill Tupac And Will Sue Anyone Who Claims She Did [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Remember how Suge Knight “revealed” that his ex-wife Sharitha Golden is the one responsible for murdering Tupac Shakur…and NOBODY believed him?
Well now, Sharitha says that that’s been Suge’s tired-azz story for years, but only recently became public knowledge since its inclusion in a new Tupac documentary.
But bottom line…she’s adamant she didn’t do it and plans to take anyone (*cough* Suge *cough*) to court if they feel like speaking that old rumor as fact.