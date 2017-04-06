Stephen Belafonte Says Mel B Is Making Up “Outrageous, Unfounded” Abuse Claims To Cover Up Her Own Bad Behavior

Stephen Belafonte Says Mel B Abuse Claims Are All Made Up

As you likely know by now, Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s divorce proceedings have taken a hard turn for the nasty side now that Mel has finally come clean about the decade of intense mental and physical abuse she’s faced at the hands of her husband.

Mel claims that not only is Stephen a scammer who lied about being Harry Belafonte’s son, but a rage-filled sexaholic who impregnated their nanny and pressured her into recorded group sex sessions, that he later used to blackmail her into keeping his abuse a secret and staying in their marriage.

Well now, Stephen says that everything Mel detailed in her divorce papers is an outright lie, and he has proof. Not only that, but she’s coming forward with all these claims to distract from her own activity, since she’s on a family show at all…

“It’s a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter. In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies. When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown’s own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children. When the degree to which Ms. Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr. Belafonte is uncovered, real victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be understandably offended, angry and upset. Mr. Belafonte is confident that the truth will come out when he has his day in court at which time he looks forward to being reunited with his children. What matters most to Mr. Belafonte is the safety and well-being of his daughters and step-daughters.”

Hey, everyone is innocent until proven guilty…but even that statement sounded a bit threatening (exposing her ‘conduct’ that clashes with family programming?) and overbearing, didn’t it?

Meanwhile, Mel B has been meeting with her lawyers all day long and isn’t looking particularly bothered. Hit the flip…

Splash