Turning up with the most beautiful girl in the world on vacation. #daddysgirl #Harts #SheAlmostSnappedHerNeckWithThatDab #ImGettingOld #DancingInMyTommyJohnPajamasLikeaG #QualityTime

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT