OF COURSE: Donald Trump Defends Bill O’Reilly In Sexual Harassment Scandal – “I Don’t Think He Did Anything Wrong”

Trump Defends Bill O’Reilly In Sexual Harassment Scandal

Surprise, surprise…Mr. “Grab ’em by the p***y” doesn’t see anything wrong with Bill O’Reilly’s creepy hornball conduct.

As Trump told the New York Times today, despite the fact that O’Reilly has settled out of court on accusations of sexual misconduct in his workplace, he doesn’t think that Bill had anything to settle over to begin with, and should have fought his accusers (plural!) tooth and nail till the end, since he’s such a great guy who’d never do such a thing.

“I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally, I think he shouldn’t have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong. I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person.”

To make matters THAT much worse, Trump’s support of O’Reilly’s inappropriate workplace behavior came just days after he declared the month of April to be “National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month,” stating that “we must develop meaningful strategies to eliminate these crimes” and “protect vulnerable groups.”

SMH. That’s y’all’s president though. But with harassment cases of his own constantly looming in the background…what do you expect?

FOX News