Another Weezy F. Baby? Toya Wright Covers ‘Shustring Magazine,’ Reveals Secret Surgery Will Pave Way For Pregnancy

Shustring Magazine Talks Baby Boy For Toya Wright

Wait… What??? We’re loving the cover shot of Toya Wright on Shustring Magazine but we’re feeling like the website tease of the accompanying article leaves us hanging.

Toya posted the cover image on her Instagram, but didn’t say too much about the story, which begins:

Now that I have had the surgery my chances of having a healthy full term pregnancy is greater. A baby boy may be the turning point to a year filled with tragedy, life-changing surgery and breakups.

Hol’ up? We take it from this that Toya had some kind of surgery and she’s looking to have a healthy pregnancy AND she wants a boy? Hmmmmm…

The website doesn’t offer much in the way of details, aside from praising Wright’s accomplishments as a New York Times bestselling author while emphasizing the importance of family in her life:

She told us how she is still standing and how her worst moments helped shape her into who she is today. She explained why family is so important to her and why her hometown will always have a special place in her heart.

Toya’s always been big on family, and we’d love to see her give birth to another child. We seem to recall her being open to having more kids with Wayne. Do you think they’ll give Reginae a baby brother? Or is it possible Toya’s met someone else she’s planning to procreate with?

So many questions. What do you think Toya’s best kept secret is?

Shustring Magazine/Instagram