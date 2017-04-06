Make It Rain: Gabrielle Union Named New York & Company Brand Ambassador

Make it rain, girl!

Gabrielle Union Announces New York & Co Partnership

Gabrielle Union is announcing her ties to an affordable brand so everyday women can dress like the “Being Mary Jane” star.

Gabby is officially the face of New York & Company’s 7th Avenue Design Studio, according to an official press release.

Her line is currently in stores and she’s planning and to launch her own namesake collection, exclusive to New York & Company, in August.

Gabby’s 7th Avenue Design Studio looks include dresses, business suits and separates. The actress is currently starring in campaigns in stores and online as well as in print advertising, digital marketing, and social media.

Gabby recently wore a New York & Company pantsuit to the Atlanta “Fate of the Furious” premiere.

In addition to promoting her clothing collab, Gabby’s selling her Flawless Hair Care line that includes shampoo, conditioner, and a hair repair mask.

Curls poppin'. Edges laid. Ready to go. #flauntyourflawless A post shared by Flawless by Gabrielle Union (@flawlesshairday) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Will YOU be buying some of Gabby Union’s goodies???

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net