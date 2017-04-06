Sister Shade: Mel B’s Sis Eviscerates ‘Psycho’ Stephen Belafonte Over Abuse Allegations



Some little sister shade…

Danielle Brown Blasts Stephen Belafonte

The messy divorce proceedings between Stephen Belafonte and Mel B just got messier, now that Mel’s little sis has jumped in the mix.

As previously reported the former Spice Girl filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage amid claims that her sex-addict hubby was a physically and mentally abusing her. Furthermore, Mel alleges that he impregnated their nanny, punched Mel in the face and tried to blackmail her with tapes of them having group sex.

Belafonte has since categorically denied all the allegations and accused Mel of running a “smear campaign” against him-–but now he’s got another person bashing him; his estranged sister-in-law.

According to Mel B’s little sis Danielle Brown, everything her sister said is the truth and their late father is “dancing in his grave” now that his oldest is finally leaving her “psychopath, violent, evil, money laundering” husband.”

“Don’t mess with the Browns,” wrote Danielle. She also called out the nanny Lorraine Giles and the nanny’s husband Michael Bleu in her rant.

Ooop! Wait, “animal killer” and “attempted murder”???

According to reports, Mel became estranged from her family after they disapproved of Stephen, but it looks like Danielle’s well aware of at least some of the issues in their marriage.

