Where’s The Love? Caitlyn Jenner Says The Kardashian’s Don’t Rock With Her Since She Bailed On Bruce

Caitlyn Jenner Accuses Kardashians Of Dissociating From Her After Transition

Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t really feel like part of the family anymore ever since she shed her masculinity in exchange for more comfortable mammaries.

She had a sit-down with Khloe Kardashian on the new episode of KUWTK to explain:

“I just really feel like over the last year and a half we certainly have grown apart,” Jenner explains. “Day after day after month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in. Just, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ I haven’t gotten that phone call from anybody. You can’t help but sit there and think, ‘OK, is it because I transitioned? They don’t like me anymore?’ I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn’t do wrong, what I did right, and move forward,” she continued.

All the foolishness and f**kery that the Kardashians engage in and they got the nerve to give their poor old dad mom the stiff-arm. SMH.

Image via Splash/WENN